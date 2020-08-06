building a better bay area

Pandemic brings new challenges for those with hearing loss, advocates are helping make it work

By Cornell W. Barnard
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- The pandemic has presented a long list of challenges for all of us this year, but for those who are deaf, or struggle with hearing loss, those challenges are often multiplied considerably.

Advocates in the Bay Area are helping to make it work.

"More often, I ask people to repeat themselves," said Kate Favor.

RELATED: See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss

Favor, from Pacifica, never imagined how challenging and exhausting the pandemic could be.

"It's a lot of listening effort. At the end of the day, I'm tired," said she said.

Favor is a clinical audiologist and has hearing loss herself. She wears a hearing aid, and often reads people's lips, but that's impossible when everyone is now required to wear a mask.

"To cover the mouth with a mask it muffles our speech a lot," Favor added.

Favor treats patients at the Hearing and Speech Center of Northern California, a non-profit in San Francisco that's helping the deaf and those with hearing loss navigate things like Zoom meetings, which can be incredibly frustrating.

"If there's a lot of peple on call, you can't find people talking and follow along, so people feel isolated," said Jessie Johnson from the Hearing and Speech Center.

RELATED: Free preschool for deaf children provides help at home during pandemic

Zoom doesn't offer captioning but several apps do and can transcibe what's being said on your screen.

A big game-changer for those with hearing loss are masks with a clear panel where you can see someone's lips, but they're not perfect.

"The fogging up, it happens quite often," Favor added.

ABC7 News Technical Operations Manager Michel Camus is challenged with wearing a mask and a hearing aid. Extenders can help a lot.

"You put it on like this, it doesn't go over the ears," said Camus.

Experts recommend insuring your hearing aids, they can be pricey to replace.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspacificabuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiadeafcoronavirushearing aidcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Keeping grades 6-12 students motivated while distance learning
Bay Area high school students, teachers gear up for virtual learning this fall
Distance learning garners mixed reactions from middle, high school students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Digital divide a concern as Bay Area school year start looms
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Colorado State investigates athlete claims on COVID-19 reporting
Bay Area high school students, teachers gear up for virtual learning this fall
Bay Area high school, club sports can practice, but still no closer to games
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
Show More
Silicon Valley investor defends job posting for backyard microschool
AccuWeather forecast: Clouds, drizzle along bay and coast
Keeping grades 6-12 students motivated while distance learning
Bay Area school districts share reopening plans
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News