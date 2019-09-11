Health & Fitness

Parents lose custody of son denied leukemia treatment

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A Tampa Bay area family at the center of a national controversy will not be getting their 4-year-old son, who is battling leukemia, back into their home.

Parents of 4-year-old Noah McAdams were denied custody of the young boy Monday evening.

Noah McAdams was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. His parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball, refused to give him chemotherapy treatments.

The case sparked a nationwide search when the boy's parents took him out of Florida instead of going to the hospital for treatments.

RELATED: Florida parents lose custody of 3-year-old son after discontinuing chemotherapy

During Monday's hearing, Judge Thomas Palermo said the state successfully proved that Joshua McAdams is "an untimely threat to them because of his anger issues." Judge Palermo went on to call the details of Joshua McAdams "disturbing."

Judge Palermo recommended both parents to seek mental health evaluations.

"Mrs. Bland-Ball testified that she had no training on how to remove a pic line, had not researched the ramifications of removing it, but was aware that the line could break off in Noah McAdam's body. She explained during the trial that she is still comfortable removing it, because she had watched a YouTube video on how to do it," said Judge Palermo. "She also explained she had inserted IV's into adults and she knew there were two hospitals located approximately ten miles away from the cabin if there were any complications. And with that, and with Mr. McAdams consent, she simply pulled the pic line out of her son's body."

Noah will remain in custody of his grandparents. The State of Florida will have the option to give Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball custody in the future.

His parents' attorney said Noah is in remission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridafloridaleukemiau.s. & worldcancercustody
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in SF
Fremont city leaders to vote on homeless navigation center
PG&E wildfire estimation hearings underway
Residents may soon be charged for parking in Redwood City
SF store owner says he might close business over violent 'street people'
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown sued, Trumps crackdown on homelessness, BART ends fare gate test
Show More
Puppy dies from toxic algae at Santa Rosa park
Crews stop forward progress of 9-acre Novato brush fire
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Chase Challenge: How will traffic be impacted by dueling events?
Chimpanzee reportedly on the loose in Texas
More TOP STORIES News