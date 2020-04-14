Coronavirus

Merced County pastor cited for large gathering at his church on Easter Sunday

By
MERCED, Calif. -- The Merced County Sheriff's Tactical and Reconnaissance (STAR) team arrived at a small church Monday to cite the pastor for violating orders that prevent gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputies were first called to Iglesia De Cristo on Easter Sunday and say they found 50-60 people of all ages inside the sanctuary with the doors locked. Investigators say the pastor tried to hide the large crowd by having parishioners park in an overflow lot behind the building.

Sheriff Vern Warnke says, "He put his entire congregation in jeopardy. One person could have showed up not knowing they're infected and infected the entire congregation. They get with their family because they think they're okay, and it continues to go."

Pastor Fernando Aguas was not at the church Monday morning but later agreed to meet with authorities at the Sheriff's Office. That's where Aguas told KFSN-TV he thought the gathering rules were only a recommendation and that churches should be exempt because they answer to a higher power. "The Bible does say that we should not stop gathering," Aguas said.

Sheriff Warnke says he has received several phone calls from people who believe closing churches violates the constitution, but he disagrees due to the orders issued by federal, state, and county health officials to protect public safety.

Warnke explains, "You still have freedom of speech and freedom of religion, you're just gonna have to do it a different way. I'm not telling you you can't worship, I'm just telling you where you can't go to do it, and that's based on this health directive."

Warnke says if churches cannot provide online services themselves, they should direct parishioners to others that do. Pastor Aguas tells us he does not have access to technology, but he has agreed not to open again until the "stay at home" orders are lifted.

"No we can't, because they asked us not to and threatened to take the keys from me, so I don't want to have any arguments with the law," he said.

The citation Pastor Aguas received means he will have to appear in court, but it will be up to a judge to decide what penalty he faces, if any.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoreligioncoronavirus californiacoronaviruschurchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Firefighter waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M deposited
Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Hayward nursing home
Coronavirus updates: Hayward drive-thru testing site moves to CSU East Bay
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Hayward moves COVID-19 testing site to Cal State East Bay
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
Show More
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy
Climax of coronavirus pandemic in California expected to peak on Friday
AccuWeather forecast: Above average warmth everywhere
South Bay nonprofit collecting baby formula for families in need
More TOP STORIES News