Coronavirus California

Peninsula mother, daughter team up to create masks for community amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother and daughter on the Peninsula have made it their mission to make sure their community has the masks they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Rugani started sewing reusable face coverings inside her Belmont home. Her daughter, Grace Gowen, thought it looked fun and decided to help.

LIST: Face masks required at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Starbucks

They first made them for family and friends, then decided to put out a box for neighbors. News of the free face coverings spread on social sites like Facebook and Nextdoor.

Neighbors have been delighted because these homemade masks come in five different sizes. They even have adjustable ear loops so you can make the perfect fit.

Meenal Sambari drove from Foster City to get some of the smaller sized masks for her kids. She says, "It's very hard to find the right children's size."

Maria and Grace have crafted hundreds of masks so far. Their operation is running on donations. They say they'll keep making masks as long as they have supplies and as long as people need them.

App users: for a better experience with the graphic above, click here to view in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbelmontface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscrafts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: State superintendent talks reopening CA schools
Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars
Coronavirus updates: Santa Cruz Co. being monitored for CA watch list, officials say
COVID-19: Alameda testing site with quick results abruptly closes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: State superintendent talks reopening CA schools
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars
Alarming rate of COVID-19 deaths among Filipino Americans, data shows
Mail theft on the rise in Fremont with 19 incidents in July so far
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
WATCH TODAY: Get your EDD, unemployment questions answered
Show More
COVID-19 relief outlook: What's likely in final Senate bill
Cop charged in Floyd's death faces 9 tax evasion counts
Here's why thousands are still not getting EDD benefits
Bay Area COVID-19 testing not equally accessible, data analysis shows
Coronavirus updates: Santa Cruz Co. being monitored for CA watch list, officials say
More TOP STORIES News