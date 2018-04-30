HEALTH & FITNESS

Perform For Life fitness studio opening in Hayes Valley

Photos: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Fitness studio Perform For Life officially opens tomorrow at 61 Gough Street (near Haight) in Hayes Valley. On Saturday, co-founders Justine and Bryant Sharifi introduced their space to the neighborhood with a party.

This is the duo's second studio; their first space at 1825 Market St. opened four years ago.

"I'm super excited to see the vision come alive," Justine said, adding that their remodeling came "down to the wire."

While preparing the space, formerly a Cardio Barre studio, the Sharifis got to know neighbors like cat cafe Kittea and the dentistry across the street. "They are all so nice and warm," Justine said.


Workers installed two new showers in the former Cardio Barre space and the space has been reconfigured to create two changing rooms.

As we reported in January, a new wall has been built to create a enclosed room for chiropractor Dr. Krystal Drwencke, who treats a variety of chronic, acute, degenerative, spinal, extremity and sports-related injuries.

"To me, this is an ideal home for my practice," Drwencke wrote on her website. "I could not be more excited to interact with these amazing coaches on a regular basis and construct the best movement strategies for our clients and ourselves."

All of the studio's trainers have degrees in exercise science, kinesiology, or a related field and are licensed certified strength and conditioning specialists. Bryant is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, while Justine is a registered nurse.

Bryant said the Gough Street location will offer shared personal training for groups of up to four and will focus on strength building.

Advanced classes will be somewhere in between personal training and small group classes, he said, with a focus on workouts like squats, overhead press, incline press, bench press, dips, and chin-ups.

Groups will also work out together on the racks, something that is popular for team-building events, Bryant said. As in the studio's other location, one-on-one personal training is also available.


Chiropractor care appointments can be booked online, while Perform for Life fitness classes can either be booked online or by giving them a call at (415)-355-0745.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News