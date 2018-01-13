HEALTH & FITNESS

'Perform For Life' Opening 2nd Studio In Former 'Cardio Barre' Space

Hoodline tipster Derek W. alerted us that Perform for Life, a personal fitness studio, is moving into the former Cardio Barre location in Hayes Valley.

The studio, which focuses on personal training and clinical bodywork, is slated to open at 61 Gough Street (near Haight) this spring. According to Planning documents, the owners are adding two new showers and building a wall as part of the remodeling.

"We are very excited," said Emily Nguyen, marketing and graphic design coordinator at Perform for Life when we reached her via email. Co-founder Justine Sharifi confirmed via email that this will be their second studio, while the original space at 1825 Market St. will also remain open.

Photo: Perform for Life/Yelp

In 2014, co-founders and married couple Bryantand Justine Sharifi opened their first studio. Bryant is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, while Justine is a registered nurse.

"Whether you're someone who is simply trying to tackle new year's resolutions or a professional athlete, we want to help you become the best version of yourself," Nguyen wrote, adding that they also offer InBody assessments that measure fat, muscle, and water levels in less than a minute.


Nguyen said they listened to client feedback and decided to expand so they could accommodate more customers and classes.

"It was time to begin our next chapter as a small business, and we wanted to offer an extension of the community to our clients, neighborhood, and potential new members," she said, adding that Perform For Life hopes to open more locations.

Nguyen said the company requires all trainers to have degrees in exercise science, kinesiology, or a related field; to be licensed certified strength and conditioning specialists; and receive continued education on a quarterly basis.

"We believe you should never stop learning," she said.

Thanks to tipster Derek W.!
