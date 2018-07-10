HEALTH & FITNESS

Phoenix Fitness now open in West Oakland

Photo: Phoenix Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new personal training spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival, Phoenix Fitness, is located at 1333 Eighth St.

Located three blocks from West Oakland BART, the new studio is owned and operated by Sean Robinson.

According to its website, Robinson says he trains "to give everyone a fair chance at a stronger and healthier life." He specializes in weight loss, muscle gain, Olympic weightlifting, HIIT, functional bodybuilding, pain management, obstacle course training and healthy lifestyle coaching.

A one-on-one with Robinson costs $100 per session and a reboot training program is $85 per session.

Phoenix Fitness has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Judit A., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 5, wrote, "Train with Sean. He will help you transform your body fantasy into reality. He has helped me go from feeling like I should be on The Biggest Loser into feeling like I'm Serena Williams."

"I first started working with Sean around July of 2015. He worked with me to develop my goals and at the time, we settled on weight loss, which is exactly what I needed," wrote Yelper Danisha W. "He helped me refine my refine my eating habits, as well create intense but very effective workouts."

And Sarah H. wrote, "Sean took the time to understand my needs and goals and made sure I was doing things properly and safely. He made it comfortable to try new things and he pushed me to go that extra bit."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Phoenix Fitness is open by appointment only. You can sign up to get more information on its website.
