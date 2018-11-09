CAMP FIRE

Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area

Bay Area skies are filled with smoke from the fire burning in Northern California's Butte County. (KGO-TV)

Bay Area skies are filled with smoke from the fire burning in Northern California's Butte County.

Timelapse video from Atlas Peak in Napa shows a thick blanket of smoke rolling into the Bay Area on Thursday.

VIDEO: Smoke from Camp Fire in Butte County fills the air in Bay Area
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.



Schools across the region are responding to the poor air quality.

All Santa Rosa City Schools and Petaluma City Schools have been canceled due to the unhealthy air.

In the West Contra Costa Unified School District, outdoor activities have been canceled at all 54 schools today. recess, lunch and PE class will all be brought inside.

"We put out a notice that while the air quality is unhealthy we want to keep them inside as much as possible. As winds change we may put out a new direction to our school sites," said spokesperson Marcus Walton.

RELATED: Thousands evacuated from massive Camp Fire in Butte County

He said parents should also consider keeping kids home if that seems to be the best option.

"If they have concerns about their children's health, they should consult with their healthcare provider and keep children home if they are more comfortable. The same thing goes for the staff. We don't want them coming to work if the smoke is causing ailments or problems we want them to consult with their healthcare professional and take care of themselves," he said.

RELATED: Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire

Three High School football teams have playoff games this weekend. They will monitor the air quality and make a decision about practices and the games later in the day.

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified High School District has also released a list of school closures:

Alexander Valley Union, Healdsburg
Bennett Valley Union, Santa Rosa

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
Cloverdale Unified, Cloverdale
Forestville Union, Forestville
Geyserville Unified, Geyserville
Guerneville School District, Guerneville
Harmony Union, Occidental
Healsdsburg Unified, Healdsburg
Horicon
Kenwood School District, Kenwood
Mark West Union, Santa Rosa/Larkfield
Monte Rio Union, Monte Rio
Oak Grove Union, Santa Rosa
Piner-Olivet Union School District, Santa Rosa
Rincon Valley Union, Santa Rosa

Roseland School District, Roseland
Santa Rosa City Schools, Santa Rosa
Sebastopol Union, Sebastopol
Sonoma Valley Unified, Sonoma
Twin Hills Union, Sebastopol
Two Rock Union, Petaluma
West Sonoma County Union High School District, Sebastopol/Forestville
Wright School District, Santa Rosa
Windsor Unified, Windsor
SCOE special education classes held within the school districts that are closed
SCOE Transition Program classes for 18-22 year olds
Amarosa Academy (SCOE)
North Coast School of Education classes at SCOE

See more stories, photos and videos on the massive Camp Fire.
