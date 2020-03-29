Pres. Trump, federal officials to give update amid COVID-19 crisis in US

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's 15-day guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic expire Tuesday.
On March 16, Trump unveiled a 15-day program advising against large gatherings and calling for many Americans to remain at home. The guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders have issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even tighter than, those issued by the CDC.
In the time since, the president has implied that he wants to relax social distancing measures and have the country "opened up and just raring to go by Easter." In recent days, he has latched on to the notion that the cure for the pandemic should not be worse than the disease and argued that "more people are going to die if we allow this to continue" if the economy remains closed.
The United States, in the meantime, has reported more than 120,000 cases of the virus and at least 2,100 deaths. Critics say Trump is prioritizing the economy over the health and safety of Americans, and many states are projecting the peak of the pandemic is still weeks away. More than 800,000 physicians from across the country sent a letter to the White House with a plea to keep social distancing in place.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, however, says a decision whether to reopen the nation back for business as early as Easter will be a health decision not an economic one.
Munchin acknowledges surging unemployment numbers and declining GDP as 1 in 3 Americans remain under government orders to stay at home to slow the coronavirus that has killed over 2,000 Americans. But he says President Donald Trump's top objective is the health of the American public.
The White House was still developing the new guidelines and gathering the data to back them up, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for coronavirus response, told reporters Thursday.
"What we are trying to do is utilize a very laser-focused approach rather than a generic horizontal approach," she said.
Birx acknowledged concerns that people could simply move between areas with different infection risks -- and potentially different restrictions on movement and gathering amid the outbreak.
"Part of this will be the need to have highly responsible behavior between counties," she said, saying the administration would provide additional guidance to states next week, once the new plan is finalized.
RELATED: Trump says no quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Pres. Trump, federal officials to give update amid COVID-19 crisis in US
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News