Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery.The palace said Philip entered King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon and will have surgery Wednesday.The palace said in a statement that the hospital admission and surgery were planned ahead of time.Philip has missed several public events in recent weeks, including an Easter church service in Windsor.The 96-year-old prince has largely retired from public life, but still accompanies the queen on occasion.He has had heart problems in the past.