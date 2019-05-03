Health & Fitness

Protein shakes may lead to weight gain, depression, shorter life spans, study says

People looking to bulk up may want to consider cutting back on protein shakes.

New research from the University of Sydney suggests that protein shakes may lead to weight gain, depression and shorter life spans.

Scientists involved with the study say the branched-chain amino acids found in many protein powders can stay in the bloodstream and disrupt serotonin production in the brain.

Serotonin not only helps to regulate moods, but also helps control appetite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodhealth carestudyresearchhealth food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News