7 ON YOUR SIDE

Q&A: 7 On Your Side and panel of experts to answer your Covered California questions now

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a panel of experts are hosting a hotline from now through 8 p.m. to answer all your Covered California questions.

We'll be taking your calls at 415-954-7621 and questions via social media and email about getting government subsidized health coverage in time for the New Year.

You're also able to submit questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Go here to enroll in Covered California.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
