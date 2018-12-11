7 ON YOUR SIDE

Q&A: 7 On Your Side and panel of experts to answer your Covered California questions tomorrow

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a panel of experts are hosting a hotline from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow to answer all your Covered California questions.

We'll be taking your calls and questions via social media and email about getting government subsidized health coverage in time for the New Year.

We'll post the phone number closer to the hotline start time, so check back if you'd like to call in.

You're also able to submit questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Go here to enroll in Covered California.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side here.
