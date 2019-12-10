7 On Your Side

Q&A TODAY: 7 On Your Side and panel of experts to answer your Covered California questions

(KGO-TV)

By and Randall Yip
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a panel of experts are hosting a hotline from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today to answer all your Covered California questions.

We'll be taking your calls and questions via social media and email about getting government subsidized health coverage in time for the New Year.

Our phone lines will open at 4 on Wednesday, but if you'd like to jot the number down its 415-954-7621. You may also submit your questions in advance using the form below.

Enrollment experts from Asian Health Services, California Certified African American Insurance Roundtable, Covered California, Lifelong Medical Care, LifeMoves , Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center and Tri-Valley Health Center will be on hand to take your calls and answer your questions.

You're also able to submit questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Go here to enroll in Covered California.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacovered californiahealth careu.s. & world7 on your sidehealth insuranceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answered your Covered California questions
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions
7 ON YOUR SIDE
What should you know before getting laser eye surgery?
Victims 'rented' units that don't exist or aren't for rent
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: House passes cable fee transparency bill, CVS fined for not accepting recyclables, and Southwest is having a winter travel sale
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Poll: 90% of Bay Area residents want changes to PG&E
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
WATCH IN 60: UC system sued, scattered showers, pig trapper wanted
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Show More
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Oaklander puts up K-rails to keep homeless RVs from parking by business
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of showers continues today
Puppy still missing from van stolen in Fremont
Mike Bloomberg set for first California campaign visit
More TOP STORIES News