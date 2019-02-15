HEALTH & FITNESS

Rabid bat found in Hayward mall

A warning for anyone who was in the Southland Mall in Hayward on February 5. (KGO-TV)

Alicia M. Luce
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A warning for anyone who was in the Southland Mall in Hayward on February 5.

The Alameda County Public Health Department says a bat found inside the mall that day tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who touched or may have been bitten by the bat could have been exposed to the disease and is urged to call the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Anyone whose pet may have had contact with the bat should call Hayward Animal Control.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but can usually be prevented if an exposed person or animal receives a series of vaccinations as soon as possible.

This is the first rabid bat found in Alameda County this year.

Rabies was detected in two bats found in the county last year.
