bay area life

Fitness expert Taliah Mekki gives tips and tricks for recharging ordinary workout routines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Does your daily fitness session feel like a chore? Infuse some fun into physical activity by changing up ordinary routines! We caught up with fitness expert, Taliah Mekki who demonstrated her favorite tips and tricks for recharging your workout. The Bay Area is filled with beautiful parks perfect for outdoor exercise. In this video, Taliah shows us how easy it is to find a scenic spot, grab a buddy, and workout while enjoying yourself!

Get to know Talia on Instagram: @mekki_girl
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscofitnessexerciseworkoutbay area life
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Rapidly grow your business with ClickFunnels
Best concert food at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Washington Hospital cures chronic wounds
Adventure awaits in Livermore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News