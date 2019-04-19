SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Does your daily fitness session feel like a chore? Infuse some fun into physical activity by changing up ordinary routines! We caught up with fitness expert, Taliah Mekki who demonstrated her favorite tips and tricks for recharging your workout. The Bay Area is filled with beautiful parks perfect for outdoor exercise. In this video, Taliah shows us how easy it is to find a scenic spot, grab a buddy, and workout while enjoying yourself!
Get to know Talia on Instagram: @mekki_girl
Fitness expert Taliah Mekki gives tips and tricks for recharging ordinary workout routines
BAY AREA LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More