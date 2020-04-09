Coronavirus outbreak: Relatives on edge after COVID-19 outbreak at Hayward nursing home where 6 dead, 53 infected

An ambulance has just taken a woman away from the Gateway Care Center in Hayward. Patient was alert. This is the nursing home that has lost 6 people to the corona virus. pic.twitter.com/jorDckQIgr— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 9, 2020
Jaime Patino says his father got a call from the facility Thursday morning about his grandmother.
"During the call they did say they were staffing up. So yesterday (Wednesday) apparently they were understaffed, but today they have staffed up so that is a good sign that they are getting the help they need inside the building," Patino said.
He and others are still reeling about learning of the deaths and 53 other positive COVID-19 cases from the news.
"Still a bit upset about yesterday finding out from an email news alert instead of getting the call from them, but at least it is a start. It is not much of a condolence for the six people who lost their lives," he said.
RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: 6 dead, 53 infected with COVID-19 at Hayward assisted living facility
Gary and Debra Tomei reached out to ABC7 news after hearing about the deaths. Gary's mother, Evelyn, lives at the Gateway Center.
"I wish they had had better contact with us. Let us know there were deaths. We didn't know that until you reported it on the news," Gary said. "Yeah we were shocked. We didn't know until we seen it last night," Debra added.
Evelyn has tested positive for corona virus. Gary and Debra say she is very worried. They are, too.
"We can't console her enough on the phone. You just want to hold her. You want to make them feel ok and safe. And that's the hard thing. You can't do that," Debra said.
RELATED: Coronavirus questions: I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Three ambulances and paramedics with the fire department stopped by the facility Thursday morning to treat or transport patients. Relatives say they really appreciate the people who are still working at Gateway, putting the residents' needs over their own.
"I would like to thank them for stepping up. It's a very stressful situation and they are stepping up and doing their job. They also have families they have to look out for and make sure they don't get infected," said Patino.
Both Patino and the Tomeis family would like to move their loved ones out of the facility. But they say they need 24 hour care and don't feel like there are other options.
RELATED: 27 test positive for coronavirus at Orinda skilled nursing facility, county health officials say
"I still highly worry about her. If she wasn't with the slight dementia that she has right now and if other facilities weren't in similar predicaments, I would prefer that she be moved out," said Patino.
We have reached out to the owners of Gateway, but have not heard back.
