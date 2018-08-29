HEALTH & FITNESS

Richmond gets a new gym: City Sports Club

Photo: City Sports Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
City Sports Club has opened the doors to a brand-new gym in Richmond. The newest addition to the growing Bay Area fitness chain, which now has 13 locations, is at 4100 Klose Way.

This workout space offers free weights, cardio machines, basketball and racquetball courts and a lap pool and features personal training with a customized workout plan. Group fitness classes like aqua aerobics, yoga, cycling, kickboxing and Zumba are also available to help keep you on your toes.

Amenities include a whirlpool spa, sauna and Kids Klub child-care service.

It's still early days for the fledgling business, but it's got four stars out of four reviews on Yelp thus far.

"Overall I am very pleased with the gym and would encourage anyone thinking of joining to visit," Yelper Gina V. said. "I have referred family and friends and everyone has been equally pleased so far."

Yelper Barb D. added, "City Sports is the best gym I've been to. The ambiance is what I'm most excited about, and all of the staff were super friendly. There is a great energy while working out at this gym. All of the equipment is brand new, it's always clean and it is extremely spacious for the amount of equipment that they have."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. City Sports Club is open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
