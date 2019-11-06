vaping

Vaping Lawsuit: San Diego schools may join Los Angeles Unified suit against e-cigarette company Juul

SAN DIEGO -- The superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District wants to join a Los Angeles Unified School District lawsuit against the e-cigarette company Juul.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Wednesday that Superintendent Cindy Marten says she will take the request to the school board.

The Los Angeles district filed its lawsuit last month, blaming the e-cigarette manufacturer for creating an epidemic of youth vaping.

The Union-Tribune says a state-administered survey for the 2017-2018 school year found in San Diego Unified about 4% of seventh graders and 7% of 11th graders surveyed used vaping devices in the 30 days prior to being surveyed.

Facing a host of complaints, Juul contends its products are intended as an alternative for adult smokers and that it is trying to combat underage use.
