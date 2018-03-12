San Francisco fertility patients upset over tank malfunction

Hundreds of people hoping to grow their families through in-vitro fertilization received word that a freezer malfunction at Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco may have affected patients' eggs and embryos."It impacts potentially our entire family structure," said Christina Nelson.Nelson face-timed with us from New Zealand where her vacation has been turned upside down after getting notified of the tank malfunction."Our embryos may or may not have been negatively impacted and may no longer be viable," said Nelson. "I'm about to turn 41, so that was kind of my only hope at having another assisted pregnancy."Nelson has been a patient at PFC since 2013 where her daughter was conceived. Her hopes of having another child are up in the air with the announcement."It's like you're losing a child," said a woman who was at PFC to start exploring fertility treatment options and did not want to be identified. News of the malfunction has made her doubt the process."I'm going to have to be fully assured that everything is being taken care of when it comes to the preservation process," she said.President of the Pacific Fertility Center said they reached out to 500 of their patients who had eggs and embryos in a cryo-storage tank that had been compromised earlier this month.The type of failure is highly unusual.The American Society for Reproductive Medicine regulates fertility centers across the country. In a statement they said, "We will do everything we can to understand how these incidents occurred and how we can help our members work to prevent other such incidents from occurring. "Patients are left waiting for final word from PFC about their eggs and embryos.Other fertility clinics are now double checking to make sure their procedures and equipment are working properly.The American Society of Reproductive Medicine issued a statement on the mishaps: