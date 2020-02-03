Coronavirus outbreak: SF hospital caring for 2 patients diagnosed in another county, officials say

The patients arrived Monday morning and do not pose an elevated risk to the public, according to the department.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Centers for Disease Control confirms 2nd case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County
The name of the hospital and more information about the patients are not being released for privacy reasons.
The virus, which presents with flu-like symptoms, is thought to have spread from animals to humans, perhaps at a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China.
RELATED: 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say
Some flights to China from San Francisco have been suspended out of concerns about the outbreak.
Two cases have been reported in Santa Clara County since Friday, and two others were reported in San Benito County on Sunday.
See more stories related to coronavirus here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus concerns
- What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
- WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
- Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns
- 1st US human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 6
- Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here