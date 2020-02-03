Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: SF hospital caring for 2 patients diagnosed in another county, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A hospital in San Francisco is treating two people from another California county for novel coronavirus, cases that were already previously reported, the city's Department of Public Health said Monday.

The patients arrived Monday morning and do not pose an elevated risk to the public, according to the department.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Centers for Disease Control confirms 2nd case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County

The name of the hospital and more information about the patients are not being released for privacy reasons.

The virus, which presents with flu-like symptoms, is thought to have spread from animals to humans, perhaps at a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China.

RELATED: 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say

Some flights to China from San Francisco have been suspended out of concerns about the outbreak.

Two cases have been reported in Santa Clara County since Friday, and two others were reported in San Benito County on Sunday.

