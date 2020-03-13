San Francisco public school closure set to start Monday, officials still finalizing details

School is in session in San Francisco today but starting Monday all schools in the district will be closed to help stop the spread of the corona virus. pic.twitter.com/dAkBbmGUW1 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco school officials are still working out details of the school shutdown that will start on Monday.When asked about feeding kids the meals they depend on at school or whether any online instruction would be offered during the shutdown, spokesperson Gentle Blythe said the district is "still finalizing."Schools were open on Friday, although officials said it was okay if parents decided to keep kids home.Parents and students who showed up at Sunset Elementary Friday morning said it felt right squeezing in one more day."Gotta pick up homework packets. Gotta keep them busy. And it's the last day for three weeks, might as well finish well," said parent Tarik Al-Ansary as he dropped off his child.One fifth grader said she wanted to go to school Friday."No I didn't want to stay home because I need to get some worksheets and say goodbye to my friends and I play the flute and I wanted to get my flute," said Sakura Myers.District officials had said earlier in the week they planned to keep schools open. But they changed their mind late Thursday afternoon as the virus continues to spread."We all have a part to play so it makes sense given the current state of things and for health reasons. Certainly if this were flipped around and kids were the most vulnerable and at risk it would be a no brainer," Al-Ansary said.Because of spring break, it will be a three week long closure.The plan right now is to reopen schools on April 6.