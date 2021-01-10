Santa Clara Co. rolls out vaccine to all healthcare workers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Santa Clara County announced that every person and healthcare worker in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can now make an appointment with their medical provider at any of the hospitals countywide to get the vaccine. So far, 47,000 health care workers in the county have been vaccinated, out of the 140,000 workers that are eligible. While the totals may not sound like a lot of people, Santa Clara public health officer Dr. Sara Cody is very pleased. She says those numbers seem low because they came at a time when hospitals were also dealing with the holiday surge in cases. Santa Clara County is also expanding vaccine centers countywide.