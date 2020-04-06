Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Santa Clara County officials to give update on face coverings recommendation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Today Santa Clara County health officials will give the public more information about their new recommendation to wear face coverings.

Officials say wearing these face coverings are not a substitute for sheltering in place, handwashing, and social distancing. They do provide a layer of protection if you have to leave your home.

RELATED: Face covers, not surgical masks, recommended across Bay Area

Doctor Jennifer Ashton talked about whether kids should be wearing them too.

"The CDC recommends not putting these masks on toddlers under the age of two. But we do think that children can be infected, just not show symptoms and therefore transmit the virus. So if they're old enough to wear a little bandana or scarf that might be a good idea," said Dr. Ashton.

The Santa Clara County briefing will begin at 10 a.m.

