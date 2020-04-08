Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco Board of Supervisors passes public health emergency leave measure

By J.R. Stone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials have taken major steps to extend benefits to those who work for large companies here in the city.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors passed a public health emergency leave measure that pays employees who are sick or caring for the sick for up to 14 days. It specifically helps those employees who are part of a large company of 500 people or more. Smaller and midsize companies are already covered by a federal measure but this closes a final loophole.

CORONAVIRUS MAP: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

Supervisor Gordan Mar of District 4 says 200,000 people could benefit from this public emergency leave measure that was just passed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and is now on the mayor's desk for her signature.

"If you're a large employer, you have a greater amount of responsibility to your employees and that is the first step right now by providing those two weeks of paid public emergency leave," says Kung Feng of Jobs with Justice San Francisco.

The emergency leave covers 14 days of paid leave. It includes those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus, or someone who may have to care for a family member like a child or senior.

Travis Dennen is an essential worker in San Francisco. He is employed by Workday, which already gives employees incentives. He hopes that these city-wide ones aren't abused.

"I think it's great what they're doing in San Francisco and San Jose. However, there's always going to be those people that are going to take advantage of the system."

LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus

ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier says there are still a number of questions about this new emergency measure.

"What we have here is an extra two weeks for health or child care, and that's where it is going to be interesting because schools are going to be closed until the end of the school year and that's a whole period -- so the question is, does that cover this as well?"

The mayor is expected to sign this measure, San Jose has already passed a similar item, and Oakland could soon be the third major Bay Area city to follow if it implements the same policy.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoemploymentbusinesscoronavirus californiasick leavecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus and Passover: How to have a virtual Seder in place
Property tax deadline looms on April 10
Here's where you can still get out in nature during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from SoCal nursing home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus update: Santa Clara County orders report of large PPE stockpiles
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from SoCal nursing home
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
Calif. to get more than 200 million masks a month, Gov. Newsom says
I-Team tracks COVID-19 pandemic through flight data
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Masked crowds fill streets after China ends lockdown
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
More TOP STORIES News