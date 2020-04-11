Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: How do you save someone who's choking? SF residents take first aid zoom classes to avoid E.R. visits

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco residents are signing up for first aid zoom classes to avoid emergency room visits during the shelter-in place-order.

The Shelter in Place first aid class is taught by a 20 year wilderness medicine expert and founder of Ready SF, David Yacubian.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Yacubian was teaching courses in-person for schools, outdoor professionals, park rangers and organizations.

Last week, he posted on Facebook asking if anyone would be interest in first aid lessons. In a matter of hours over 80 of his neighbors responded.

"It's been a variety of folks that live by themselves, so demonstrating how to relieve an airway obstruction just by yourself with a chair, and then there are folks who have kids," said Yacubian.

The free Zoom classes cover bleeding control, wound infections burns and chocking. His work from home helpers are his daughters.

RELATED: What you need to know about the cost of visiting the ER

Yacubian demonstrated how to save a child who's chocking. "I put my fist right above her belly button at about a 45 degree angle. I'm going up and in as hard as I can until that object comes out," he said.

Medical professionals are praising this proactive move by many residents.

"I think that's great. I think that the more that people can inform themselves the better," said Dr. Katherine F. D'Harlingue, Pediatrician & Associate Medical Director Clinica de La Raza in San Francisco.



Dr. D'Harlingue says she is seeing patients through Telehealth visit to minimize exposure.

"I do want to encourage people that if they actually need to seek medical care to seek medical care and to first reach out to their primary care clinics," said Dr. D'Harlingue.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Zoom promises changes in wake of security concerns, offers tips for safeguarding meetings

Bryan Hansen is a father of two who took the first aid class this week. Hansen says he's concerned about taking his kids to the E.R in case of minor emergencies.

"I think not wanting to show up to an E.R. with the virus and not putting stress on the staff that is there," said Hanse.

Dr. Colwell, Chief of the Emergency Department at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital says the first aid classes are great, but going to the E.R should not be out of the question in case of emergencies.

"Things like unusual chest pain, when you're unable to feel or use your arm or leg on a regular way when we are concerned about a stroke," said Dr. Colwell.

While addressing the COVID-19 patients that come the E.R Dr. Colwell responded, "Everybody is put in rooms and we don't cohort people that have COVID-19 with people that don't. So we are very careful to keep those separate," he said.

For more information about the Zoom first aid classes click here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosafetymedical emergencymedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirusvirtua chatchoking
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Oakland nonprofit takes on digital divide amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor explains lack of evidence
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor explains lack of evidence
CHP: Woman killed after object goes through car window in Concord
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: Burning Man festival canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF's largest homeless shelter
Rare partnership between Apple and Google will bring COVID-19 contact tracing app to users
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
Show More
Video: Man orders from South Bay Taco Bell drive-thru on horseback
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Coronavirus: Newsom deploying 600 nurses to help with nursing home outbreaks
Oakland starting 'Slow Streets' initiative to protect joggers, cyclists
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News