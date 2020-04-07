Coronavirus California

San Francisco supes announce ordinance to fill hotels with unhoused during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several San Francisco supervisors announced an emergency ordinance mandating the city to procure and fill hotel rooms with unhoused people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts may be used as temporary homeless shelter during COVID-19 lockdown

Supervisors say unhoused San Francisco residents will need to be in these hotel rooms around the time COVID-19 is supposed to peak, April 26.

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco shelters as of Tuesday.

Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Matt Haney, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin took part in the briefing.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiahotelhomelesscoronaviruslondon breedshelter in place
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve is 'bending' and 'stretching'
Activists worried about crew members still aboard Grand Princess cruise ship
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD schools will remain closed until end of academic year
Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve is 'bending' and 'stretching'
Activists worried about crew members still aboard Grand Princess cruise ship
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Acting Navy Secretary submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar
Show More
Bay Area sailing crew returns to pandemic after months at sea
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News