San Francisco to open 3 large COVID-19 vaccination sites, mayor says

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed provided clarity on the city's plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the city ready to roll out a network of vaccination sites and distribute doses once the supply is available.

The city intends to open three large vaccination sites at San Francisco City College, the Moscone Center and in the Bayview District, along with pop-up sites across the city.

Breed also said the city will be working with Walgreens and Safeway to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Distribution depends on California and the federal government providing the vaccine supply, Breed said.

"We're ready to ramp up even more once we have the vaccine," Breed said.

The mayor acknowledged the confusion around vaccine distribution and COVID-19 in San Francisco.

"Confusion is a huge problem and clarity is essential," Breed said.


The city has also set up a website where residents can sign up for notification of when they can get vaccinated. Users can sign up beginning Tuesday.

She said the city is ready to increase distribution, but needs more doses.

The city remains in phase 1A of vaccine distribution which allows for residents of long-term care facilities and health care workers to receive the vaccine.

Breed said the city has 80,000 to 90,000 front line workers alone.

The mayor said the department of health and private health providers are coming together to prepare for vaccine distribution.

"My focus is setting up the city for when we do get vaccines," Breed said.

The City of San Francisco says it is following state guidelines when it comes to vaccine distribution, prioritizing workers in health care settings and skilled nursing facilities.

