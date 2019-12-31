Health & Fitness

A free video game app that can help teens with mental illness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mental health among teens is on the rise and there is a free app that can help teens navigate their issues. Sheri Sobrato Brisson created Shadows Edge, a free online game that helps teens with their mental illness. Sheri speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about what inspired her to create the app and her personal journey through it.

