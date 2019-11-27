Health & Fitness

UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment is happening now

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment is currently happening and it is a great opportunity for people to sign up or change their current plan. Art Allen from UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement speaks about the importance and ease of choosing a plan.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthmedicareseniorshealth caresenior citizens
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt after armed robbers invade Lafayette home, police say
AccuWeather forecast: 1-light storm today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Power restored at Oakland Airport after outage
Flight tracker: Storms threatens US airports on busy travel day
Show More
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
WATCH IN 60: Power back at OAK, more rain today, medical trial helps man walk again
Racial tensions at elite San Francisco prep school
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
More TOP STORIES News