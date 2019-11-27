SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment is currently happening and it is a great opportunity for people to sign up or change their current plan. Art Allen from UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement speaks about the importance and ease of choosing a plan.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment is happening now
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News