bay area life

Washington Hospital is your source for total orthopedic care

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Washington Hospital Healthcare System makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients. Washington Hospital continues to deliver numerous specialized programs and clinical services including neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, and much more.

From back and spine surgery to elbow and shoulder replacement, Washington Hospital offers a comprehensive range of orthopedic treatments and services.

The hospital's joint replacement and rejuvenation center specializes in shoulder care and healing. In this episode, learn about healing shoulder ailments with top-notch surgical care.

Address:
Washington Hospital Healthcare System

2000 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94538

https://www.whhs.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfremontmedicalhospitalbay area life
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
All about Sting's 'The Last Ship'
How to prevent heart disease
Tahoe days, Hard Rock nights
Next-level tailgate party at Levi's Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bay Area
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off NorCal coast
Grand Princess cruise passengers to disembark at Oakland port Monday
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Warning about fake COVID-19 websites
Coronavirus Outbreak: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Show More
Quarantined passenger on cruise ship sings songs from balcony
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy
Exclusive: Former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder case fighting back
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
More TOP STORIES News