Coronavirus: San Jose officials discuss response to COVID-19 ahead of city council meeting

Officials will also discuss possibly halting public gatherings in city facilities.
Mayor Sam Liccardo spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the meeting about the city's role in addressing the epidemic.
"Our job is primarily, first, to support county Public Health and whatever we need to do to protect the health and safety of our residents in our community," Mayor Liccardo said. "Second, to communicate effectively to all of our residents about what they can do best to protect themselves and to protect their families. Third, to ensure a continuity of city operations. That is, the essential emergency services, fire, police... all the practical services that people need, water, garbage, etcetera. Those continue no matter what may happen with regard to the course of this epidemic or pandemic. And finally, protecting ouir own employees who provide those vital services, making sure our employees are well so that they can be of continued service to all of our community."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus