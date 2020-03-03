Coronavirus: San Jose officials discuss response to COVID-19 ahead of city council meeting

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose city officials discussed the city's response to COVID-19 during a city council meeting on Tuesday.Officials will also discuss possibly halting public gatherings in city facilities.Mayor Sam Liccardo spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the meeting about the city's role in addressing the epidemic."Our job is primarily, first, to support county Public Health and whatever we need to do to protect the health and safety of our residents in our community," Mayor Liccardo said. "Second, to communicate effectively to all of our residents about what they can do best to protect themselves and to protect their families. Third, to ensure a continuity of city operations. That is, the essential emergency services, fire, police... all the practical services that people need, water, garbage, etcetera. Those continue no matter what may happen with regard to the course of this epidemic or pandemic. And finally, protecting ouir own employees who provide those vital services, making sure our employees are well so that they can be of continued service to all of our community."