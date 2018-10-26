Skin City relocates to 2 new Bay Area locations after 23 years on Divisadero

After 23 years at 323 Divisadero St. (and Page), Brigitta Melendy recently decided to move her wellness center Skin City elsewhere.
The San Francisco native and East Bay resident now offers her skin treatments, including waxing, spray tans and facials, at two new locations in the Bay Area: 2701 Sutter St. (and Lyon) in Lower Pac Heights and 3737 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland's Laurel District.
The new San Francisco space.
"I left Divisadero after much thought and contemplation," Melendy told us when we reached her via email. "The primary reason for the move was my desire to downsize my obligations in SF and transition to Oakland."
Melendy added that she and her husband also have plans to travel abroad.
Her new San Francisco location is shared with an acupuncturist and "is located in a very quiet, sweet part of the city," Melendy said.
Her Oakland space got a total build out, and Melendy tells us that she couldn't be happier with the outcome.
Melendy also noted that her new 800-square-feet space in Oakland reminds her of how the Divisadero corridor was like 23 years ago. "A friendly, cultured lively area where people greet you on the street and don't wear headphones," she said.
Gaining momentum in San Francisco is challenging now, Melendy added. "Sadly, it has become homogenous and the disparity of the haves and have nots is palpable," she explained.
Contrary to that, she believes that Oakland's communities are thriving and authentic.
Melendy also pointed out that she decided to downsize from her more than 1,000-square-feet of space on Divisadero and get rid of all the headaches before she got pushed out.
"I feel more at home in Oakland," she noted.
Skin City appointments can be booked online or by calling 415-255-4777.
