SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016

Officials announced an infant in San Bernardino County was the first child to die from whooping cough in the state since 2016.

Officials announced Tuesday that an infant in San Bernardino County was the first child to die from whooping cough in the state in two years.

California experienced a whooping cough epidemic in 2014, with 11,000 cases statewide.

RELATED: How to protect your family as whooping cough spikes in Marin County

Health officials say they expect the next outbreak in 2019.

The California Department of Public Health recommends immunization for children as early as 6-weeks-old.

WHOOPING COUGH
