Health & Fitness

Soda may increase risk of death by digestive disorders, cardiovascular disease, study says

Here's a warning for people who drink a lot of soda.

The journal JAMA Internal Medicine outlined a study in which researchers followed roughly half-a-million people for two decades. They found people who drank more than 16 ounces of sugary soft drinks a day had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders.

The study also found that people who drank the same amount of diet soda had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Experts stress the sodas did not directly cause the deaths. Researchers say it is impossible to determine if the leading factor was a specific artificial sweetener, the type of beverage, obesity or another health issue.

The results of the study help support the public health campaigns aimed at limiting the consumption of soft drinks.

You can read more about the study here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssugary drink warning labelmedicalfoodsodastudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
LISTEN: Chilling distress calls from tragic SoCal boat fire
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Ghost Ship Jury continues to deliberate with new panel
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
Show More
Chase Center kicks off first public event
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
More TOP STORIES News