HEALTH & FITNESS

Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience

EMBED </>More Videos

While waiting for a new heart, Sofia Sanchez made a wish to see the rap star Drake. He granted that wish and, within a week, she got something even more important- a new heart.

By
CHICAGO --
It was just a month ago when 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez burst onto the social media scene. While waiting for a new heart, she made a wish to see the rap star Drake. He granted that wish and, within a week, she got something even more important- a new heart.

Now she's speaking publicly for the first time.

Sofia is on a fast track to getting home. She's at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago, the second phase of her recovery after successful heart transplant surgery.

EMBED More News Videos

The 11-year-old girl who received a heart transplant and got to meet Drake told her supporters Thursday that she is grateful for all of their help.

RELATED: Lurie heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish

Sofia spoke publicly for the first time about her new heart and her new friend Drake when she returned to Lurie Children's Hospital Wednesday.

It was there where Sofia waited for her new heart. By now, you probably know it was also where Sofia met Drake.

Drake and Sofia are friends now. She's even got his cellphone number and they text regularly. Sofia might just be Drake's BAE.

RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video

Doctors are blown away by Sofia's resilience. But there are daily reminders her fight is far from over. Sofia takes 18 pills in the morning and many more throughout the day. Her mom has been her rock, there when she needed her most.

Sofia's mom says, over and over, Sofia's heart condition was misdiagnosed as asthma. She credits doctors at Lurie Children's Hospital for finally getting it right.

As for Drake, Sofia says he plans to bring her on stage one day to sing with her. But she's not giving up that cell number. Not to friends. Not to grandma. Certainly not to you and me.

At a press conference Thursday, Sofia said thank you to all of her supporters.

"It feels great to be back to myself and the way I was before I had heart failure, for the first half of my life because I like to play sports, I want to be active, but I'm still under precaution so I am taking it easy, but I am going to be able to get back to all my sports and all that," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrakeheart transplantchildren's healthviral videofeel goodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
New cosmetic trend: probiotic toothpaste
UCSF doctors teaching others how to save limbs of patients
33rd & RiSING brings yoga, wellness and meditation to Temescal
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Shooting reported near charter school in SoCal
Lawyer: Kavanaugh's accuser can testify next week if terms fair
DMV says outage fixed, Bay Area residents still report issues
Maryland shooting: 4 dead, including suspect
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
How one rural town survived isolated after Hurricane Maria
Show More
Man in critical condition after water rescue near Aquatic Park in SF
Armed, barricaded suspect taken into custody in Oakland
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Texas airport
Mountain lion visits motel but doesn't stay long
New campsites with panoramic views of Bay Area added to Candlestick Point
More News