recall

Ragú recall: Select varieties of pasta sauce recalled over possible plastic fragments

Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain Ragú pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow Ragú jar cap as well as the best use by dates listed below.

The recalled sauces are:

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragú Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0420YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Ragú Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled product.

Consumers who have purchased a recalled jar can get a replacement by calling the company's customer service line at 800-328-7248 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mizkan America is based in north suburban Mt. Prospect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodpastarecall
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News