Supplements warning: Certain types could increase chances of cancer, new study says

Many people take vitamin supplements to add years to their life, but a new study says some supplements could actually increase your chances of cancer.

Researchers from Tufts University compared the intake of a range of nutrients with rates of death from all causes.

They found people could be putting themselves at risk from taking calcium supplement doses higher than one-thousand milligrams a day.

Researchers also say people who take unnecessary supplements of vitamin D may also have deadly consequences.
