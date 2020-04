South San Francisco man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Coral Princess cruise ship, family says

Wilson Maa, 71, contracted the coronavirus while on board a Princess cruise ship traveling around South America. Julie Maa

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A South San Francisco man who contracted the novel coronavirus while on board a Princess cruise ship that traveled around South America has died, his daughter told ABC7 Sunday morning.The Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami on Saturday and more than 1,000 passengers were able to disembark and were told to self-isolate.Wilson Maa, 71, of South San Francisco, was not one of them.He died Saturday, his daughter confirmed.Wilson Maa traveled with his wife and was one of at least a dozen passengers and crew members to have contracted the coronavirus while the Princess-owned cruise ship traveled through South America after departing March 5."My biggest concern is that my mom is in the cabin with him and she will get infected as well," daughter Julie Maa said on Saturday.The mayor of Miami allowed the ship to dock Saturday morning after officials confirmed at least one man from South Carolina had died.Passengers had expected to finish their vacation aboard the Coral Princess ship on March 19 in Buenos Aires.Coronavirus-stricken cruise ships have become all-too-familiar scenes. Most notably the Grand Princess cruise ship , which had hundreds of crew members expected to end their 14-day quarantine Saturday.It comes shortly after one crew member onboard died of COVID-19. ABC7 will have more with Julie Maa and the Coral Princess cruise ship at 5 p.m.