Coronavirus

South San Francisco man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Coral Princess cruise ship, family says

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A South San Francisco man who contracted the novel coronavirus while on board a Princess cruise ship that traveled around South America has died, his daughter told ABC7 Sunday morning.

The Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami on Saturday and more than 1,000 passengers were able to disembark and were told to self-isolate.

Wilson Maa, 71, of South San Francisco, was not one of them.

He died Saturday, his daughter confirmed.

RELATED: Coronavirus: South San Francisco husband among several to contract COVID-19 while stuck on Coral Princess cruise ship

Wilson Maa, 71, contracted the coronavirus while on board a Princess cruise ship traveling around South America.

Wilson Maa, 71, contracted the coronavirus while on board a Princess cruise ship traveling around South America.

Julie Maa



Wilson Maa traveled with his wife and was one of at least a dozen passengers and crew members to have contracted the coronavirus while the Princess-owned cruise ship traveled through South America after departing March 5.

"My biggest concern is that my mom is in the cabin with him and she will get infected as well," daughter Julie Maa said on Saturday.

RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland

The mayor of Miami allowed the ship to dock Saturday morning after officials confirmed at least one man from South Carolina had died.

Passengers had expected to finish their vacation aboard the Coral Princess ship on March 19 in Buenos Aires.

Coronavirus-stricken cruise ships have become all-too-familiar scenes. Most notably the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had hundreds of crew members expected to end their 14-day quarantine Saturday.

It comes shortly after one crew member onboard died of COVID-19.

ABC7 will have more with Julie Maa and the Coral Princess cruise ship at 5 p.m.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmiamisouth san franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscruise shipcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: South SF man dies of COVID-19 after traveling on cruise ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Coronavirus: Castro Valley family still stuck in Peru, desperately trying to get on last flight home
Coronavirus live updates: South SF man dies of COVID-19 after traveling on cruise ship
Concord small business owner shares difficult process applying for Paycheck Protection Program
Show More
CA task force lead hopes to have enough COVID-19 tests for general public by next month
COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Newsom announces
Projected number of COVID-19 deaths in California decreases, model shows
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
South SF man contracts COVID-19 while stuck vacationing on cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News