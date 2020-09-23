Stanford researchers to begin recruiting for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 phase 3 trial

With the nation's attention focused on the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, researchers at Stanford are now joining the effort to produce reliable and accurate data to move the most promising candidates forward.
RELATED: Pres. Trump says US to have 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses before 2021, despite contradictions from health experts
First up is a trial vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Investigator Dr. Phil Grant says the formula relies on a disabled virus to carry instructions for creating anti-COVID proteins into the body, something like a Trojan horse.
He believes it could also have another important one-shot advantage.
"The other benefit for this is you get the body to produce a fair amount of spike protein on its own. And the early studies show you only need one shot as opposed to an initial shot and a booster," says Dr. Grant.
Johnson & Johnson used the virus technique during a recent Ebola outbreak in Africa, delivering a successful vaccine. The company believes early safety data on this version is also promising.
VIDEO: What are risks of rushing a COVID-19 vaccine? Former FDA chief scientist weighs in
"The same Trojan horse, as you describe, has been given to thousands of people, and over a couple thousand are already in the phase one, too.
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado has helped organize a number of COVID-19 drug trials. She says the Stanford team will be working to recruit a diverse pool of volunteers, using their website along with strong community outreach to neighborhood clinics and beyond.
"We may be going, for example, to nursing homes and other areas. We will be trying to partner with our lower socioeconomic income clinics as well to see if we can recruit there because we want everybody to have access," explains Dr. Maldonado.
Nearby UCSF is already participating in a vaccine trial with Oxford Astrazenica. And Dr. Maldonado says Stanford has been engaged in ongoing talks to become a trial site for other vaccine candidates as well -- potentially putting researchers and the Bay Area in the thick of the hunt for a vaccine against COVID-19.
Stanford has updated clinical trial information here.
VIDEO: Which countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first?
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic