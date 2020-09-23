Coronavirus

Stanford researchers to begin recruiting for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 phase 3 trial

By and Tim Didion
STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area will soon be the site of expanding clinical trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines. Stanford has announced that it will now begin recruiting for at least one new trial, with others possibly to follow.

With the nation's attention focused on the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, researchers at Stanford are now joining the effort to produce reliable and accurate data to move the most promising candidates forward.

First up is a trial vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Investigator Dr. Phil Grant says the formula relies on a disabled virus to carry instructions for creating anti-COVID proteins into the body, something like a Trojan horse.

He believes it could also have another important one-shot advantage.

"The other benefit for this is you get the body to produce a fair amount of spike protein on its own. And the early studies show you only need one shot as opposed to an initial shot and a booster," says Dr. Grant.

Johnson & Johnson used the virus technique during a recent Ebola outbreak in Africa, delivering a successful vaccine. The company believes early safety data on this version is also promising.

"The same Trojan horse, as you describe, has been given to thousands of people, and over a couple thousand are already in the phase one, too.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado has helped organize a number of COVID-19 drug trials. She says the Stanford team will be working to recruit a diverse pool of volunteers, using their website along with strong community outreach to neighborhood clinics and beyond.

"We may be going, for example, to nursing homes and other areas. We will be trying to partner with our lower socioeconomic income clinics as well to see if we can recruit there because we want everybody to have access," explains Dr. Maldonado.

Nearby UCSF is already participating in a vaccine trial with Oxford Astrazenica. And Dr. Maldonado says Stanford has been engaged in ongoing talks to become a trial site for other vaccine candidates as well -- potentially putting researchers and the Bay Area in the thick of the hunt for a vaccine against COVID-19.

Stanford has updated clinical trial information here.

