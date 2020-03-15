Coronavirus closures: Apple stores, Urban Outfitters, Pennsylvania liquor stores close to promote social distancing

These closures are intended to promote social distancing, the act of decreasing person-to-person contact in order to slow the spread of the disease. Each infected person spreads to two or three others on average, researchers estimate.
List of major closures:
The latest:
Nike is closing stores in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
More closures:
Wine and spirit stores in some Pennsylvania counties will close March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide. The retailer plans to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change." Urban Outfitters said it will continue to pay employees, and customers can still shop on the store's website.
Walmart, the largest retailer in America, said that it will modify its hours at its 4,700 U.S. stores in response to the pandemic.
24-hour grocery chains Wegmans, Kroger and Publix are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Apple announced that it is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27.