ATLANTA, Ga. -- High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.
Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.
They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.
RELATED: 'Momo Challenge' that encourages suicide resurfacing again
A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.
In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News