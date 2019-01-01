Health & Fitness

Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns

A school is warning that students are getting drunk off vanilla extract.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.

Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.

They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.

A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.

In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.
