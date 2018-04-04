HEALTH & FITNESS

Eating pasta could help you lose weight, study suggests

A recent study suggests pasta can help you lose weight. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
TORONTO --
Can pasta actually help you lose weight? A new study suggests it can.

The growing popularity of low-carb diets has many people tossing the tortellini, but Canadian scientists said the Italian staple has been wrongly vilified.

Researchers at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto said pasta's low glycemic index means it breaks down very slowly in the body.

That makes you feel fuller longer, meaning you will likely eat less frequently.

"The study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat," said lead author Dr. John Sievenpiper in a statement. "In fact analysis actually showed a small weight loss. So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a low GI diet."

The study looked at 30 randomized controlled trials with nearly 2,500 participants who ate pasta roughly three times per week instead of other forms of carbs, and were following what is considered to be a healthy low glycemic index diet.

Researchers saw a one-half kilogram drop in weight in participants over the 12-week trial.

The study was published in the BMJ Open journal.
