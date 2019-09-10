Health & Fitness

Study finds naps are good for heart health

A new study says go ahead and nap to your heart's content because it could be good for your heart.

Research published in the Journal "Heart" found adults who take daytime naps once or twice a week had a lower risk of heart problems.

That included heart disease and strokes.

Inadequate sleep is often linked to those problems, so naps can make up for lost nighttime sleep.

No association was found between more frequent naps or duration of the nap.

Naps can also help relieve stress, which protects the heart.

RELATED: Daytime naps good for teens, not just toddlers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessheart healthsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
PG&E caps wildfire payments for individual victims, insurance carriers
South Bay bicycle owner on a mission to take back what's his
I-Team obtains investigative report on Bay Area teens held in Italian police officer's death
Raiders pull off season opener win against Denver without Brown
Newsom signs vaccine bills
SFO runway closure: Tips avoid cancellations and delays
Show More
SJ Sharks organize autograph session to raise money for Garlic Festival victims
Anchors Away! Big Change at Starbucks
First pre-approved granny flat unveiled for San Jose program
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
SF's Recology robots helping during recycling crisis
More TOP STORIES News