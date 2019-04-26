Health & Fitness

Missing just 16 minutes of sleep can affect job performance, study says

By ABC7.com staff
You probably know a lack of sleep can impact your work performance the next day.

But did you know by how much?

A study published in the journal "Sleep Health" says missing out on just 16 minutes of sleep can affect your job performance the next day.

The results include lack of judgment and a significant spike in stress levels.

Sleep deprivation is a big problem in the United States - with more than one-third of adults getting less than the recommended seven to eight hours nightly.
