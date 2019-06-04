Health & Fitness

Study: White meat just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Eating red and white meats are equally bad for your cholesterol, according to scientists.

A new study from the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute assigned participants to eat a diet rich in lean cuts of beef, lean cuts of chicken or turkey, or plant proteins, for one month each.

The study found that LDL cholesterol levels were higher on both meat diets, compared to the plant protein diet.

This surprised researchers because government dietary guidelines have encouraged poultry as a healthier alternative to red meat.

Scientists in this study concluded that cutting back on white meat, in addition to red meat, is recommended for lowering cholesterol.

The Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute is the research arm of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
