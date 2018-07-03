WINE

Study: Ingredient in red wine may help prevent cancer

We've heard a lot of studies about your health and red wine, but a new study out of Brazil is revealing how red wine may help prevent cancer.

RIO DE JANEIRO (KGO) --
Researchers say it's the red wine's resveratrol that may help stop the formation of protein clumps -- these clumps are found in half of all tumors.

RELATED: Study claims 2 drinks a day more likely to extend life past 90 than exercise

Resveratrol is also found in blueberries, cranberries and peanuts. It's not clear how much red wine you have to drink to reap the benefits.

The study was conducted at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. You can find the results in the journal Oncotarget.

RELATED: Coffee sold in California may soon come with cancer warning

According to the Mayo Clinic, resveratrol in red wine comes from the skin of grapes used to make wine. Because red wine is fermented with grape skins longer than is white wine, red wine contains more resveratrol.

"Simply eating grapes, or drinking grape juice, might be one way to get resveratrol without drinking alcohol," the Mayo Clinic said on their website.
