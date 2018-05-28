EXERCISE

Study reveals chewing gum while walking burns more calories

If you can walk and chew gum at the same time, a new study reveals you could be burning more calories. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you can walk and chew gum at the same time, a new study reveals you could be burning more calories.

Researchers studied 46 overweight men and women in Japan between the ages of 21 and 69.

The subjects walked 15 minutes while chewing gum. Men aged 40 and older burned about two additional calories for every minute walked and women did not have a significant response.

