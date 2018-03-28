STUDY

Study: Scientists discover new organ in human body

Researchers say they have identified a new organ in the human body, called interstitium. They believe the discovery could lead to a better understanding of certain diseases. (Illustration by Jill Gregory / Mount Sinai Health System)

NEW YORK
Researchers claim to have discovered a new organ in the human body. It's not a distinct, well-defined organ like the heart, liver, or even the skin.

Scientists say this newfound organ is called the interstitium.

The organ is actually a series of interconnected, fluid-filled compartments found throughout the body, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Not all experts agree that the interstitium is an actual organ. Scientists have long known about interstitial tissue and fluid, but the new study raises the idea of calling it an "organ."


One of the study's co-authors is a professor in the Department of Pathology at New York University School of Medicine. "We discovered a new human organ! Maybe the biggest by volume," tweeted Neil Theise, M.D.

The study also indicates the discovery could lead to a better understanding of diseases, including the spread of cancer cells.

