Health & Fitness

Study shows little evidence medical marijuana helps mental health problems

A new research review says there's little evidence that medical marijuana helps with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and PTSD.

The review was published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.

In looking back at 83 past studies, only a few showed that marijuana lessened anxiety.

And it came mostly by relieving other symptoms, like pain.

The studies did show twice as many bad reactions among users, compared to a dummy compound.

"There is scarce evidence to suggest that cannabinoids improve depressive disorders and symptoms, anxiety disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Tourette syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, or psychosis. There is very low quality evidence that pharmaceutical THC (with or without CBD) leads to a small improvement in symptoms of anxiety among individuals with other medical conditions. There remains insufficient evidence to provide guidance on the use of cannabinoids for treating mental disorders within a regulatory framework. Further high-quality studies directly examining the effect of cannabinoids on treating mental disorders are needed," the review states in its interpretation.

To read the research review, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckmarijuanadepressionptsdadhd
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speaks out
Kincade Fire: A special gift for evacuees, first responders
Community honors late ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
Authorities search for suspect after carjacking on I-580 in Oakland
Kincade Fire 76 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires
Show More
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Orinda Council, neighbors react to Halloween Airbnb shooting
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
Amazon assists donation efforts for Kincade Fire victims
More TOP STORIES News